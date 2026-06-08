A British soldier exposed for infecting LADIES with KASWENDE in Nanyuki as victim warns young women - Brags he is untouchable (PHOTO)







Monday, June 8, 2026 - A British soldier based in Nanyuki has been publicly accused of preying on young Kenyan women and infecting them with “kaswende”.

The soldier, identified only as Chris, is said to be around 40 years old and stationed in Nanyuki, where British military personnel regularly conduct training exercises.

According to claims shared with the Kenyan DAILY POST by one of the victims, the soldier boasts that he is “untouchable.”

The woman also shared a photo of the soldier while warning young ladies to be cautious when interacting with him.

Cases involving British soldiers taking advantage of local girls in Nanyuki have been reported over the years, with some women left to raise children single-handedly after falling pregnant.

Below is a photo of the rogue soldier.





The Kenyan DAILY POST