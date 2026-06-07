Rich ‘MUMAMA’ sparks social media frenzy after announcing she is looking for a husband - See how ‘BEN 10s’ are trying to win her heart (SCREENSHOTs)







Saturday, June 06, 2026 - A bold elderly woman popularly known as “mumama” has sparked a buzz on social media after taking to TikTok to publicly announce that she is searching for a husband.

In a viral post that quickly caught the attention of netizens, the mumama confidently declared her intentions, writing: “Natafuta mume wa maisha, nina nyumba, supermarket na gari” (I am looking for a life partner. I own a house, a supermarket and a car).

Her post attracted a flood of reactions, particularly from younger men, popularly referred to as “Ben 10s,” who flocked to the comment section with witty pickup lines and playful proposals in a bid to win her heart.

Many admirers showered her with compliments, praising her youthful appearance, natural beauty and confidence.

Others took a humorous approach, crafting hilarious messages in an attempt to grab her attention and stand out from the crowd.

See the post below

The Kenyan DAILY POST