Rich ‘MUMAMA’ sparks social media frenzy after announcing she is looking for a husband - See how ‘BEN 10s’ are trying to win her heart (SCREENSHOTs)

Saturday, June 06, 2026 - A bold elderly woman popularly known as “mumama”
has sparked a buzz on social media after taking to TikTok to publicly announce
that she is searching for a husband.
In a viral post that quickly caught the attention of
netizens, the mumama confidently declared her intentions, writing: “Natafuta
mume wa maisha, nina nyumba, supermarket na gari” (I am looking for a life
partner. I own a house, a supermarket and a car).
Her post attracted a flood of reactions, particularly from
younger men, popularly referred to as “Ben 10s,” who flocked to the comment
section with witty pickup lines and playful proposals in a bid to win her
heart.
Many admirers showered her with compliments, praising her
youthful appearance, natural beauty and confidence.
Others took a humorous approach, crafting hilarious messages
in an attempt to grab her attention and stand out from the crowd.
See the post below
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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