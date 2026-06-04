Remember HARRIET SCOTT, the woman who trended after 4 KALENJIN men LEAKED a VIDEO having MECHI with her? She is now chairing serious board meetings (PHOTOs)







Thursday, June 4, 2026 - Harriet Scott, a woman who once dominated social media headlines for controversial reasons, has made a remarkable turnaround and is now establishing herself as a respected corporate figure.

Harriet first came into the limelight during the COVID-19 period after a group of 4 Kalenjin men leaked a private video recorded at a guest house, exposing her to widespread online ridicule and public scrutiny.

Despite the backlash and humiliation, she appears to have rebuilt her life quietly over the years, focusing on personal growth and her professional career.

Today, Harriet is being celebrated for her resilience after earning recognition in the corporate space.

In a major milestone, she was recently elected Alumni Secretary of Moi High School-Kabarak for a three-year term.

She shared photos chairing a board meeting following the appointment, with many social media users praising her transformation and determination to rise above past controversies.

Photos shared online showed her confidently leading discussions during the meeting.

The Kenyan DAILY POST