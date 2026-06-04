KALENJIN man accuses MP OSCAR SUDI of snatching his Kienyeji girlfriend after spoiling her with money - “Mheshimiwa Habagui, Anakula Kila Kitu” (PHOTOs)







Thursday, June 4, 2026 - Drama has erupted on social media after a man identified as Korir publicly accused Kapseret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi, of snatching his girlfriend.

Korir claimed that he met his now estranged girlfriend, Fairgirl Chelaa Bittok, when she was still struggling financially and living in a mud house.

According to him, he stood by her and played a major role in supporting her music career.

He alleges that he helped her grow as an upcoming singer and even assisted her in opening and managing a YouTube channel to promote her music.

However, things reportedly changed after the outspoken UDA legislator entered her life.

Korir claims that Sudi started showering the lady with money, leading to the breakdown of their relationship.

The online drama escalated after Korir took control of Fairgirl Chelaa Bittok’s YouTube channel, sparking a bitter exchange between the former lovers on social media.

On her part, the upcoming singer accused Korir of becoming bitter after she moved on with her life.

Check out Korir’s trending facebook post accusing his ex-girlfriend of having an affair with Oscar Sudi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST