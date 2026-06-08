Police recover narcotics after a Mazda CX-5 overturns along a busy highway - Suspects flee and abandon the vehicle (PHOTOs)







Monday, June 8, 2026 - Police officers from Miwani Police Station recovered suspected narcotics after a Mazda CX-5 was involved in an accident along the Chemelili-Miwani-Kisumu Road at Ombeyi Junction.

According to a police report, the incident occurred on June 7th, 2026, when a white Mazda CX-5 bearing registration number KDX 905A reportedly lost control, veered off the road, and rolled into a ditch.

Members of the public who arrived at the scene managed to rescue the occupants of the vehicle before alerting police officers.

However, by the time law enforcement officers arrived, the occupants had already fled the scene under unclear circumstances.

During a thorough search and processing of the accident scene, officers discovered that the vehicle was transporting cannabis sativa.

The suspected narcotics were recovered and secured as exhibits, while the damaged vehicle was towed to Miwani Police Station, where it is being held pending further investigations.

Police have launched investigations to trace the occupants who escaped after the accident and establish the source and intended destination of the narcotics.

The Kenyan DAILY POST