‘At Some Point I Was More Famous Than RAILA ODINGA’ - Pastor KANYARI brags as he revisits the infamous “310 Panda Mbegu” scandal







Monday, June 08, 2026 - Controversial self-proclaimed Prophet, Victor Kanyari, has once again stirred conversation after boldly claiming that he was more famous than late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Speaking at his Salvation Healing Ministries church on Sunday, Kanyari said: “I was more famous than Raila Odinga.”

“If you went to the newspaper, the first picture was Kanyari, and the second was Kanyari,” he bragged.

He admitted that much of the attention was negative, with critics branding him a “fake pastor” and “conman.”

However, he insisted that his financial requests were modest compared to other clergy.

“I was only asking for 310 shillings. There are pastors who ask for land and plots; I did not ask for that,” he said, referencing the infamous “310 mbegu” scandal.

The scandal cemented his nickname as the “310 Pastor” and drew international attention.

Kanyari first became a household name in 2014 after the explosive Prophets of Profit exposé alleged that he used potassium permanganate to turn water red during foot‑washing ceremonies, presenting it as miraculous “blood.”

Despite the ridicule, Kanyari told his followers that he refused to let public backlash derail his ministry.

“I did not take that thing as something that ruined my name. That is why today I have a church and many followers,” he explained.

The Kenyan DAILY POST