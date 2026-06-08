Pictured! Should a teacher dress like this in school? (See PHOTO)







Monday, June 8, 2026 - A photo of a youthful Gen Z teacher conducting a physical education session with pupils has sparked heated debate on social media over her choice of attire while at school.

In the image widely shared online, the teacher is seen leading learners during a PE lesson while dressed in a figure-hugging outfit that highlighted her curvy physique.

The photo quickly attracted mixed reactions from social media users, with some questioning whether the outfit was appropriate for a school environment.

Critics argued that teachers should maintain a strict professional dress code regardless of changing fashion trends, saying schools are institutions that require decency and professionalism at all times.

See the photo.





The Kenyan DAILY POST