Driver lured by fake clients, dumped in coffee plantation as armed carjackers steal brand-new lorry (PHOTOs)







Monday, June 8, 2026 - A shocking carjacking incident has left a transport investor counting heavy losses after armed criminals posed as clients before stealing a brand-new lorry.

According to reports, the driver had been contacted by individuals who requested him to pick up some luggage from Ngoigwa in Thika and transport it to Eldoret.

Believing it was a normal delivery assignment, the driver proceeded with the trip, unaware that he was walking into a trap.

Shortly after the journey began, the suspects pulled out a gun and threatened the driver before tying his hands and legs.

The helpless driver was then dumped in a nearby coffee plantation as the gang escaped with the lorry.

In what appears to have been a well-planned operation, the criminals disabled and removed two tracking devices installed in the vehicle, one fitted by the financing bank and another installed by Isuzu.

The whereabouts of the stolen lorry remain unknown.

Kenyans on social media have since been urged to share information widely in the hope of helping recover the lorry and identify the suspects behind the daring robbery.

The Kenyan DAILY POST