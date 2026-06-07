PHYLIS WAWERU, the LADY killed by her estranged husband alongside her 2 kids in Thika over suspected infidelity was blessed with a voluptuous figure - Kuoa Bibi Mrembo Ni Shida (PHOTOs)







Sunday, June 7, 2026 - Phylis Waweru, the woman killed alongside her two children in Thika, appeared jovial on social media, where she often shared photos of herself.

According to reports, her estranged husband, Martin Kamau, carried out the brutal attack on Friday following suspicions of infidelity.

The couple had been living separately after prolonged domestic disputes, before Martin lured Phylis back home, claiming that he wanted her to cook for the children.

Martin had remained with the two children after Phylis left the marriage.

Phylis reportedly went to cook for the kids as requested, not knowing her estranged husband had hatched a deadly plan.

An argument is said to have ensued, after which he locked the house and attacked her with acid, having sent the children to the shop.

When the children returned, they found the door locked.

They repeatedly knocked, and when Kamau eventually opened, he attacked them with acid as well.

The boys ran out screaming in pain, alerting neighbours who rushed them to hospital.

Sadly, they later died while receiving treatment.

Both parents also died following the acid attack.

See more photos of Phylis, the latest victim of femicide.

The Kenyan DAILY POST