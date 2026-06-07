Father Abraham! A primary school teacher from Malaba exposed for being a notorious deadbeat father! Has 14 baby mamas and doesn’t take care of the kids

Sunday, June 7, 2026 -
A primary school teacher based in Malaba has been exposed on social media over
allegations that he is a serial deadbeat father who has neglected several
children.
According to posts shared online, the teacher is accused of
luring women into relationships, impregnating them and later disappearing
without taking responsibility.
One of the women claiming to be among his baby mamas alleged
that the teacher has fathered children with at least 14 different women and
does not provide support for the children.
The disgruntled woman took to social media and shared his
photo while expressing frustration over his alleged behaviour.
Check out the post.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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