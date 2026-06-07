Father Abraham! A primary school teacher from Malaba exposed for being a notorious deadbeat father! Has 14 baby mamas and doesn’t take care of the kids







Sunday, June 7, 2026 - A primary school teacher based in Malaba has been exposed on social media over allegations that he is a serial deadbeat father who has neglected several children.

According to posts shared online, the teacher is accused of luring women into relationships, impregnating them and later disappearing without taking responsibility.

One of the women claiming to be among his baby mamas alleged that the teacher has fathered children with at least 14 different women and does not provide support for the children.

The disgruntled woman took to social media and shared his photo while expressing frustration over his alleged behaviour.

Check out the post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST