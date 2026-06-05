PHOTO of the flashy Mercedes Benz GLC that 30-year-old KENNETH TOROITICH bought days before he was murdered - It was found dumped in Nakuru







Friday, June 5, 2026 - Family, friends and business associates are demanding answers following the brutal murder of 30-year-old Kenneth Toroitich, a youthful businessman based in Kakamega town.

Kenneth, popularly known as Ken, was reported missing on May 20th, sparking a frantic search by family members and close friends.

His body was later discovered dumped near Lake Elementaita in Nakuru County with visible signs of torture, deepening the mystery surrounding his death.

Reports indicate that just days before he went missing, Ken had imported a flashy Mercedes Benz GLC, which he had proudly shown off to friends and associates.

The luxury vehicle was later found abandoned in Nakuru after his disappearance.

Ken was known for his flamboyant lifestyle, which attracted admiration from many young people on social media and within business circles.

Following his death, questions have emerged regarding the nature of his business dealings, with some wondering whether he may have been involved in shady deals that could have contributed to his killing.

The Kenyan DAILY POST