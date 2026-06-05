‘’Don’t Embarrass Me’’!! A mother seen cautioning her daughter after she pulled wild dance moves in a Wedding Party - This one belongs to the streets (VIDEO)







Friday, June 5, 2026 - A lady left male guests breaking their necks after pulling wild dance moves at a wedding party.

In the video, the well-endowed lady is seen on the dancefloor dancing energetically and pulling crazy moves as if she was in a nightclub.

Her moves attracted the attention of almost everyone at the event, with some guests seen cheering her on while others watched in disbelief.

However, her mother, who was among the guests, appeared visibly embarrassed by the whole scene.

The elderly woman moved close to her daughter and whispered something into her ears, seemingly cautioning her against continuing with the provocative dance moves.

The video has since gone viral on social media, sparking mixed reactions among netizens.

Some found the moment entertaining and hilarious, while others criticized the lady for acting inappropriately at a wedding ceremony.

Watch the video>>> below

Mother stops her well-endowed daughter’s wild dance at a wedding reception pic.twitter.com/iILk2apvhu — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 6, 2026