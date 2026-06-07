





Sunday, June 06, 2026 - Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, has taken aim at KANU chairman and former Baringo Senator Gideon Moi after The Standard newspaper ran a headline questioning President William Ruto’s frequent foreign trips.

In its Sunday, June 7th edition, the paper highlighted Ruto’s upcoming visit to Brussels, Belgium, just weeks after his state tour of South Africa.

The President had also travelled to Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan in late May.

The Standard argued that billions are being spent on Ruto’s globe‑trotting while key sectors and services remain underfunded.

Sudi, in a fiery tweet, accused Gideon of sponsoring the negative coverage through his family’s ownership of The Standard Group.

He defended Ruto’s travels as necessary for diplomacy and investment, mocking the paper’s criticism of costs.

“So what, Mr Giddy Chairman, you want President William Ruto to walk or ride a bicycle?” Sudi scoffed.

The Standard Group has long been accused by Government operatives of hostility towards the current regime.

In March, its acting CEO, Chacha Mwita, publicly challenged the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) after it threatened to revoke six of the broadcaster’s licences over Ksh48 million in unpaid fees.

Mwita insisted that the licences remain valid pending appeal and accused the state of using CA to punish the media house for exposing corruption.

The Kenyan DAILY POST