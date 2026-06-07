Sunday, June 06, 2026
- Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, has taken aim at KANU chairman and former Baringo
Senator Gideon Moi after The Standard newspaper ran a headline
questioning President William Ruto’s frequent foreign trips.
In its Sunday, June 7th edition, the paper
highlighted Ruto’s upcoming visit to Brussels, Belgium, just weeks after his
state tour of South Africa.
The President had also travelled to Azerbaijan and
Kazakhstan in late May.
The Standard argued that billions are being spent on
Ruto’s globe‑trotting while key sectors and services remain underfunded.
Sudi, in a fiery tweet, accused Gideon of sponsoring the
negative coverage through his family’s ownership of The Standard Group.
He defended Ruto’s travels as necessary for diplomacy and
investment, mocking the paper’s criticism of costs.
“So what, Mr Giddy Chairman, you want President William
Ruto to walk or ride a bicycle?” Sudi scoffed.
The Standard Group has long been accused by Government
operatives of hostility towards the current regime.
In March, its acting CEO, Chacha Mwita, publicly challenged
the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) after it threatened to revoke six of
the broadcaster’s licences over Ksh48 million in unpaid fees.
Mwita insisted that the licences remain valid pending appeal
and accused the state of using CA to punish the media house for exposing
corruption.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
1 Comments
No wonder none of these media stations invites such a loser!!!...this minion knows nothing and is proud of it,he is uneducated, unprincipled, irrelevant and characteristically stupid..no singe human would want his son to end like him..afathali mama yake angezaa ngunia ya mahindi.ReplyDelete