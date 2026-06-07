GEOFFREY MOSIRIA introduces his 93 year old father to Kenyans and reveals he has 22 siblings - “My father has said we are 22” (VIDEO)







Sunday, June 06, 2026 - Nairobi’s Chief Officer for Customer Service, Geoffrey Mosiria, has surprised netizens after introducing his 93‑year‑old father to the public for the first time.

In the tiktok video, Mosiria also revealed that that he comes from a family of 22 children.

Mosiria affectionately referred to his father as Mosiria Senior while calling himself Mosiria Junior.

For years, he believed there were 21 siblings, a number many found hard to believe.

“I have been telling people that we are 21 in our family, and they don’t believe it. We are actually 22,” he said.

The revelation came directly from his father, who clarified that the family comprises 12 sons and 10 daughters.

Even Mosiria’s eldest brother had always thought the family had 21 children, making the correction a surprise to them all.

“So it seems I was doing my maths wrong.”

“My elder brother also says we are 21… but my father has said we are 22 and he knows better,” Mosiria admitted with a laugh.

The TikTok clip also featured his eldest brother, whom he described as the family’s firstborn.

In a light‑hearted moment, Mosiria joked that many people might mistake his elder sibling for his father’s brother because of his age and appearance.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST