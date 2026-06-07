GEOFFREY MOSIRIA introduces his 93 year old father to Kenyans and reveals he has 22 siblings - “My father has said we are 22” (VIDEO)

Sunday, June 06, 2026
- Nairobi’s Chief Officer for Customer Service, Geoffrey Mosiria, has surprised
netizens after introducing his 93‑year‑old father to the public for the first
time.
In the tiktok video, Mosiria also revealed that that he
comes from a family of 22 children.
Mosiria affectionately referred to his father as Mosiria
Senior while calling himself Mosiria Junior.
For years, he believed there were 21 siblings, a number many
found hard to believe.
“I have been telling people that we are 21 in our family,
and they don’t believe it. We are actually 22,” he said.
The revelation came directly from his father, who clarified
that the family comprises 12 sons and 10 daughters.
Even Mosiria’s eldest brother had always thought the family
had 21 children, making the correction a surprise to them all.
“So it seems I was doing my maths wrong.”
“My elder brother also says we are 21… but my father has
said we are 22 and he knows better,” Mosiria admitted with a laugh.
The TikTok clip also featured his eldest brother, whom he
described as the family’s firstborn.
In a light‑hearted moment, Mosiria joked that many people
might mistake his elder sibling for his father’s brother because of his age and
appearance.
Watch the video>>> below
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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