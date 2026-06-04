A notorious burglar arrested after breaking into a lavish apartment in Kileleshwa and stealing items worth Ksh 900,000 (PHOTOs)







Thursday, June 4, 2026 - Detectives from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) Kilimani have apprehended a notorious burglar, recovering a treasure trove of stolen items in the process.

The suspect, Daniel Mosomi Saisi, found himself on the wrong side of the law after two residents of Serengeti Court in Kileleshwa reported a shocking break-in.

Under the cover of darkness, he brazenly infiltrated their homes, leaving chaos in his wake and making off with valuables valued at approximately Sh900, 000.

Determined to bring the suspect to book, detectives launched an all-out manhunt, which ultimately led them to Millennium Apartments along Thiongo Road in Kangemi, where they arrested the suspect.

Upon his arrest, a cache of stolen goods was recovered, including a base-proof light headset, a gaming console charging system, an iPad 11, a JBL portable speaker, an iPhone 14 Pro Max, and PlayStation accessories, all of which were later unequivocally identified by the shaken complainants.

These items, once symbols of comfort and entertainment, had turned into remnants of a crime spree.

Daniel Mosomi Saisi now awaits his fate behind bars, as he undergoes processing pending arraignment.

Via DCI