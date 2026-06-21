Oneni Kitu Nilizaa Nayo - Kenyan LADY trashes her Baby Daddy and shares his PHOTOs! Regrets wasting her youth







Saturday, June 20, 2026 - A lady has publicly trashed her baby daddy and confessed that she lives in deep regret after siring a child with him.

Taking to Facebook, the disgruntled lady shared photos of her baby daddy and wondered what attracted her to him in the first place.

She went on to lament that he is a deadbeat father who has never bothered to take care of their child.

Despite the regret, she made it clear that she is grateful for her child, describing him as healthy and adorable.

“Oneni kitu nilizaa nayo… I really failed as a mother… but I thank God for my baby, he’s cute and healthy,” she wrote.

Check out the post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST