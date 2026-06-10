NO SHAME! A young man shares a video goofing around with his elderly MZUNGU LOVER - The enemy is poverty (VIDEO)







Wednesday, June 10, 2026 - A young man has sparked reactions on social media after sharing a video goofing around with his elderly mzungu lover, with netizens stunned by the couple’s huge age gap.

In the trending video, the two are seen happily participating in a dance challenge inside a house as they enjoy each other’s company.

The elderly woman appears relaxed and cheerful while spending time with her youthful lover, who many online users noted is young enough to be her grandson.

The clip has since gone viral, attracting mixed reactions from social media users, with some making jokes about the relationship while others defended the couple’s freedom to date whoever they choose.

Watch the video>>> below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST