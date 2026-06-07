Nairobi woman exposes flashy and polished LUO man who invited her on a date then disappeared, Leaving her with Ksh 10,000 bill - “Shame on You ALLAN OCHIENG” (PHOTOs)







Sunday, June 7, 2026 - A Nairobi woman has taken to social media to expose a man identified as Allan Blessed Ochieng, accusing him of abandoning her at a lavish restaurant and leaving her to settle a bill of over Ksh 10,000.

According to the woman, Allan, who appeared polished and flashy on social media, had been constantly replying to her statuses before sliding into her inbox and inviting her out for drinks at a rooftop restaurant at Sarit Centre on a Sunday evening.

She said she agreed to meet him after carefully checking his profile and seeing what appeared to be a genuine account with photos and mutual interactions.

“We met at Sarit and I found him drinking alone. He ordered a cocktail and cheese fries for me. We talked, laughed and he kept throwing compliments here and there. Eeeh, sharp boy,” she narrated.

However, the evening reportedly took an unexpected turn after Allan received a phone call and briefly excused himself before returning.

Moments later, he stepped away again, claiming he was sorting out something over the phone.

The woman said she continued enjoying her drink and the live music, unaware that her date had no intention of paying the bill.

“I started wondering why he was taking too long. I even asked the waitress whether he had cleared the bill because he was no longer responding to my messages. Shock on me - he hadn’t paid anything, not even his own drinks,” she claimed.

She further alleged that the restaurant management temporarily held her as they tried to establish how the bill would be settled, forcing her to pay the entire amount despite consuming drinks worth about Ksh 1,550.

The embarrassed woman said she later warned Allan that she would expose him publicly if he failed to refund her money, after which he deleted his social media account.

“I am sure there is someone who knows him,” she wrote while sharing his photos online.

The victim.

The Kenyan DAILY POST