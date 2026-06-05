KALENJIN businessman who was arrested for running his own private police station flaunts his convoy complete with a chase car (PHOTOs)







Friday, June 5, 2026 - Eldoret businessman Collins Leitich, alias “Chepkulei”, has once again sparked reactions online after flaunting his flashy convoy made up of fuel guzzlers and a chase car.

Chepkulei first came into the public spotlight after he was arrested for operating an unauthorized police patrol base at Cherus Centre in Kesses, Uasin Gishu County.

The facility, which operated undetected for about six months, had been painted in official National Police Service colors and named “Cheboror Patrol Base.”

It also featured a commander’s office and a detention cell.

The businessman defended his actions at the time, claiming that he established the patrol base to help address rising insecurity in the area, including livestock theft and illegal logging.

He further stated that local leaders and administrators were aware of the initiative and that residents supported the move since the nearest official police station was about seven kilometers away.

However, under the National Police Service Act, only the Inspector General of Police has the authority to establish official police stations or patrol bases, prompting investigations into his activities.

Despite his arrest, no action was taken against him.

Chepkulei has now returned to social media, where he shared photos showing off his convoy while running errands.





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The Kenyan DAILY POST