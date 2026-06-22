





Monday, June 22, 2026 - Nairobi’s Chief Officer for Customer Service, Geoffrey Mosiria, has castigated comedian and event organizer, Oga Obinna, over the direction of the Vurugu boxing matches.

In a video shared on Instagram on Sunday, June 21st, 2026, Mosiria praised Obinna’s entertainment success but warned that sidelining trained athletes in favour of influencers risks damaging the sport.

“Obinna, my brother. Yes, you are a good event organiser. You are a good comedian.”

“But boxing is hard on you because you can’t bring bodybuilders.”

“Just because someone has gone to the gym and has a body, that does not qualify him to become a boxer,” Mosiria said.

He revealed that several boxers had reached out to him, frustrated after being denied opportunities to participate in Vurugu 2.

“A lot of boxers have reached out to me. They told me that they tried to apply for participation in Vurugu 2.”

“They were denied a chance because they were nobody. From what I’m seeing, we are killing talent,” he added.

Mosiria urged Obinna to involve boxing experts in future editions to ensure deserving athletes are given opportunities.

He also referenced musician Arrow Bwoy’s recent loss to Ugandan opponent, Shakib, warning against placing entertainers in competitive fights.

“Arrow Boy, go to the gym. Focus on the gym and music. Boxing is not for you. You were beaten and embarrassed in front of Nadia,” he said.

While clarifying that his remarks were not meant to stop Vurugu, Mosiria stressed the need to protect Kenyan boxing.

“We are killing Kenyan boxing. We have serious boxers who would like to be given such an opportunity to participate and earn from this sporting activity,” he concluded.

The Kenyan DAILY POST