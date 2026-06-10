Media personality JANET MBUGUA raises an alarm over hidden microphone access on smartphone apps after this puzzling experience - “You might be surprised”







Wednesday, June 10, 2026 - Media personality, Janet Mbugua, has urged netizens to check which apps on their phones have microphone access based on her puzzling experience.

Taking to social media on Wednesday, June 10th, 2026, Janet shared a relatable scenario many smartphone users have experienced while chatting with friends about a restaurant, only to later find adverts for the same spot popping up online, without ever typing or searching.

“Is my phone watching me?” she asked.

Janet explained that while such coincidences may seem magical, they often stem from how apps quietly collect and use data.

She pointed out that technology can appear to predict interests before users even act, like a phone suggesting coffee before someone opens an app.

“No search, no typing…just a vibe it picked up from everything else you’ve been doing all day,” she noted.

Her remarks highlighted how easily people grant permissions without realizing the extent of access they allow.

From microphones to location services, these settings can shape the ads and suggestions users encounter daily.

She advised Kenyans to start by reviewing app permissions.

“One place to start? Go check which apps on your phone have microphone access right now.”

“You might be surprised!”

The Kenyan DAILY POST