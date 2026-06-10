Media personality JANET MBUGUA raises an alarm over hidden microphone access on smartphone apps after this puzzling experience - “You might be surprised”

Wednesday, June 10, 2026 - Media personality, Janet Mbugua, has urged netizens to check which apps on their phones have microphone access based on her puzzling experience.
Taking to social media on Wednesday, June 10th,
2026, Janet shared a relatable scenario many smartphone users have experienced
while chatting with friends about a restaurant, only to later find adverts for
the same spot popping up online, without ever typing or searching.
“Is my phone watching me?” she asked.
Janet explained that while such coincidences may seem
magical, they often stem from how apps quietly collect and use data.
She pointed out that technology can appear to predict interests
before users even act, like a phone suggesting coffee before someone opens an
app.
“No search, no typing…just a vibe it picked up from
everything else you’ve been doing all day,” she noted.
Her remarks highlighted how easily people grant permissions
without realizing the extent of access they allow.
From microphones to location services, these settings can
shape the ads and suggestions users encounter daily.
She advised Kenyans to start by reviewing app permissions.
“One place to start? Go check which apps on your phone have
microphone access right now.”
“You might be surprised!”
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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