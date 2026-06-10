KIKUYU LADY, CATHERINE KARIUKI, shares cute PHOTOs with her wealthy MUBABA husband as they celebrate their anniversary - She got married with a young son







Wednesday, June 10, 2026 - Catherine Kariuki, popularly known on social media as Fashionable Step Mum, is celebrating another milestone in her marriage with her husband, Major Michael Kariuki, a retired army General.

The couple marked their anniversary by sharing adorable photos together, leaving fans admiring their bond despite their noticeable age difference.

Catherine met Major Kariuki while she was still in her 20s, following the breakdown of his first marriage.

The two later fell in love and officially tied the knot in a traditional wedding ceremony two years ago.

Taking to social media to celebrate the special day, Catherine expressed her love and gratitude to her husband.

“Hoping to see another 365 days with you! Happy Anniversary,” she wrote.

The photos shared online captured the couple enjoying quality moments together as they celebrated their journey in marriage.

See the photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST