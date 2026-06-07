Man secretly records video of police vehicle dropping undercover DCI officers disguised as mentally unstable people on the streets

Sunday, June 7, 2026 - A video circulating on social media has sparked reactions after it captured undercover officers being dropped off on the streets while disguised as mentally unstable people.
In the clip, a police vehicle is seen stopping by the
roadside before a man and a woman step out.
The two individuals appeared untidy and behaved in a manner
suggesting they were pretending to be mentally unstable.
According to a social media user who shared the footage, the
individuals were undercover DCI officers conducting investigations.
Watch the video>>> below
Police vehicle dropping undercover DCI officers disguised as mentally unstable people on the streets pic.twitter.com/Y3Gzj7d1ua— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 8, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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