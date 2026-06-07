You tried your best to salvage your marriage - A friend mourns PHYLIS, the LADY killed by her estranged husband over suspected infidelity! This woman was beautiful







Sunday, June 7, 2026 - A close friend of Phylis Waweru, the woman tragically killed alongside her two children in Thika, has shared an emotional tribute remembering her as a beautiful, strong woman who tried everything to save her marriage before her life was cut short.

In a heartfelt messages shared on Facebook, the friend expressed deep sorrow over the loss, saying Phylis did not deserve the fate that befell her and that she carried the weight of her relationship for as long as she could.

“You tried your best to salvage your marriage,” the friend wrote.

“You’re in a situation where you feel trapped. Your relationship or marriage doesn’t feel worth fighting for anymore, but the thought of leaving is terrifying because you don’t see a safe landing place,” she added.

The friend also reflected on how society often judges those who choose to leave toxic relationships, branding divorce as failure instead of recognizing it as an act of courage.

“Society calls divorce a failure, but sometimes it is courage,” the mourner added.

The friend further expressed heartbreak over the tragedy, questioning the state of humanity in society today.

The Kenyan DAILY POST