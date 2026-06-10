Hawa Ndio ‘Ladies and Gentleman’? This reveler spotted in a Nairobi club has left tongues wagging - Is he a man or woman (VIDEO)

Wednesday, June 10, 2026 - A viral video from a Nairobi nightclub has caused a stir on social media and triggered a wave of reactions from netizens.
The clip shows revelers enjoying themselves in the packed
entertainment spot, dancing and vibing to the music.
However, one particular reveler has become the center of
attention online.
The individual's appearance has left many social media users
puzzled, with some admitting that they could not easily tell whether the person
was a man or a woman based on their physique and choice of outfit.
Despite the online chatter, the reveler appeared completely
unbothered, confidently dancing and enjoying the moment with an unapologetic
attitude.
Watch the video>>> below
Hii si ni ndume? pic.twitter.com/Tu6kvOn2rD— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 10, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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