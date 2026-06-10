Hawa Ndio ‘Ladies and Gentleman’? This reveler spotted in a Nairobi club has left tongues wagging - Is he a man or woman (VIDEO)







Wednesday, June 10, 2026 - A viral video from a Nairobi nightclub has caused a stir on social media and triggered a wave of reactions from netizens.

The clip shows revelers enjoying themselves in the packed entertainment spot, dancing and vibing to the music.

However, one particular reveler has become the center of attention online.

The individual's appearance has left many social media users puzzled, with some admitting that they could not easily tell whether the person was a man or a woman based on their physique and choice of outfit.

Despite the online chatter, the reveler appeared completely unbothered, confidently dancing and enjoying the moment with an unapologetic attitude.

Watch the video>>> below

Hii si ni ndume? pic.twitter.com/Tu6kvOn2rD — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 10, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST