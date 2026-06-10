Man confronts wife after realizing she removes her wedding ring when she gets to work and her response has stirred reactions (LOOK)







Wednesday, June 10, 2026 - A viral post has stirred debate after a man confronted his wife for secretly removing her wedding ring whenever she arrived at her perfume and POS business.

According to the cousin who shared the story, the husband grew suspicious after noticing her discomfort whenever he showed up unannounced.

“Where is your ring?” he repeatedly asked, only to be told she wasn’t comfortable wearing it while working.

Later, she admitted the real reason:

“If some customers know I am married, I will lose them.”

Shocked, the husband told her to move out if she wasn’t ready to be known as his wife outside their home.





The Kenyan DAILY POST