Mali Ya Mdosi? LADY’s office outfit causes murmurs online (VIDEO)

Thursday, June 4, 2026 - An office lady has caused a buzz on social media after sharing a video of herself at work dressed in a figure-hugging outfit that quickly caught the attention of netizens.
In the trending clip, the lady is seen confidently posing
around the office in a short dress that accentuated her curves, leaving many
online users talking.
Some social media users humorously questioned how her male
colleagues were expected to concentrate in such an environment, while others
joked that she might be enjoying special treatment from her boss.
Watch the trending video>>> below
Appropriate office wear???? Really?? pic.twitter.com/EKr47mlv4H— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 5, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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