Mali Ya Mdosi? LADY’s office outfit causes murmurs online (VIDEO)







Thursday, June 4, 2026 - An office lady has caused a buzz on social media after sharing a video of herself at work dressed in a figure-hugging outfit that quickly caught the attention of netizens.

In the trending clip, the lady is seen confidently posing around the office in a short dress that accentuated her curves, leaving many online users talking.

Some social media users humorously questioned how her male colleagues were expected to concentrate in such an environment, while others joked that she might be enjoying special treatment from her boss.

Watch the trending video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST