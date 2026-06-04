





Thursday, June 04, 2026 - A Nairobi based lawyer has shared how peer pressure and misguided advice from fellow men led to the collapse of his 10-year marriage.

Speaking in a report by NTV Kenya, Francis Wanjohi, an advocate of the High Court of Kenya, recalled how his marriage initially felt like a dream that even some people looked up to him.

“That only lasted for the first three years, but then I messed it up with my own hands.”

“And it was not by cheating or having an affair outside marriage.”

“For those good years, we were always together. If you saw me somewhere, you would be sure my wife was also around and vice versa,” he explained.

He narrated that things started going south when his male friends, whom he referred to as the “men’s conference”, criticized him for constantly calling, texting and spending time with his wife.

They insisted that a man should stay out late, past 11 p.m, networking with peers who could provide business opportunities.

“They told me all this time I should be with the men because that is where money was coming from.”

“My peers were the ones giving me business; these were doctors and engineers with money.”

“They would insist I come and sit with them,” Wanjohi said.

Gradually, he stopped communicating with his wife, believing financial provision was enough.

“They told me to keep my phone in my car whenever we went out… I had no business talking to her every time,” he shared.

But as he withdrew, his wife also stopped waiting up for him and she eventually left with their children.

“I entered and found the door open. All the rooms were empty. She had taken everything except my clothes and left with the children.”

“She also left a note that read, ‘I am gone and I am gone forever.”

“I have found somebody who has time for me,’” he narrated.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST