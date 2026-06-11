Kuna Watu Hawapendi Ukweli - LADY exposes WhatsApp chats that got her blocked by her best friend (SCREESNSHOTs)







Thursday, June 11, 2026 - A lady has left social media users talking after sharing a private WhatsApp conversation that resulted in her being blocked by her best friend.

According to the screenshots, the discussion centered on her friend's ex-boyfriend, who had reportedly moved on with his life and recently proposed to another woman.

In the conversation, the lady reminded her friend that the ex-boyfriend had always been clear about his intentions, saying he was dating for marriage and was looking for a serious commitment.

She further claimed that despite his efforts, her friend failed to match his commitment and often played hard to get, ultimately straining the relationship.

The lady alleged that the man went to great lengths to make the relationship work, including giving his girlfriend money to start a business and even reaching out to her parents in an effort to formalize their relationship.

However, the relationship eventually came to an end after his efforts failed to bear fruit, prompting him to move on and find another partner.

The conversation appears to have become heated when the lady repeatedly pointed out the ex-boyfriend's efforts and suggested that her friend may have played a role in the breakup.

Her friend took offense at the remarks and blocked her shortly afterwards.

Check out the WhatsApp conversation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST