Kuna Watu Hawapendi Ukweli - LADY exposes WhatsApp chats that got her blocked by her best friend (SCREESNSHOTs)

Thursday, June 11, 2026 - A lady has left social media users talking after sharing a private WhatsApp conversation that resulted in her being blocked by her best friend.
According to the screenshots, the discussion centered on her
friend's ex-boyfriend, who had reportedly moved on with his life and recently
proposed to another woman.
In the conversation, the lady reminded her friend that the
ex-boyfriend had always been clear about his intentions, saying he was dating
for marriage and was looking for a serious commitment.
She further claimed that despite his efforts, her friend
failed to match his commitment and often played hard to get, ultimately
straining the relationship.
The lady alleged that the man went to great lengths to make
the relationship work, including giving his girlfriend money to start a
business and even reaching out to her parents in an effort to formalize their
relationship.
However, the relationship eventually came to an end after
his efforts failed to bear fruit, prompting him to move on and find another
partner.
The conversation appears to have become heated when the lady
repeatedly pointed out the ex-boyfriend's efforts and suggested that her friend
may have played a role in the breakup.
Her friend took offense at the remarks and blocked her
shortly afterwards.
Check out the WhatsApp conversation.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments