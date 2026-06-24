Kirinyaga Governor ANN WAIGURU’s marriage with Lawyer KAMOTHO WAIGANJO has reportedly crumbled - Insider spills the beans!!

Wednesday, June 24,
2026 - Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru and her husband, lawyer Kamotho
Waiganjo, have reportedly parted ways after years of being one of Kenya’s most
talked‑about political couples.
The two first met in 2009 during the constitution‑making
process, both serving as consultants for parties negotiating the new charter.
Their romance sparked at the Likoni ferry in Mombasa, where
they shared a humble meal of bread and soda before Waiganjo asked for her
number.
From there, phone calls blossomed into dates.
Waiganjo proposed on his birthday at Runda’s Lord Erroll
Hotel, and the couple held their traditional engagement on February 16th,
2019.
The event was a major political spectacle attended by former
President Uhuru Kenyatta, Raila Odinga and numerous Cabinet Secretaries and
Members of Parliament.
Their union was celebrated as a blend of power and
intellect, with Waiguru previously married to Tony Waiguru, with whom she has
three children, and Waiganjo formerly married to Lorna Seneiya before
separating after 20 years.
Behind the scenes, however, disagreements began to rock
their marriage.
According to reports, by January 2024, the couple had quietly gone their separate ways, keeping the split low‑profile despite their public stature.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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