Kirinyaga Governor ANN WAIGURU’s marriage with Lawyer KAMOTHO WAIGANJO has reportedly crumbled - Insider spills the beans!!







Wednesday, June 24, 2026 - Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru and her husband, lawyer Kamotho Waiganjo, have reportedly parted ways after years of being one of Kenya’s most talked‑about political couples.

The two first met in 2009 during the constitution‑making process, both serving as consultants for parties negotiating the new charter.

Their romance sparked at the Likoni ferry in Mombasa, where they shared a humble meal of bread and soda before Waiganjo asked for her number.

From there, phone calls blossomed into dates.

Waiganjo proposed on his birthday at Runda’s Lord Erroll Hotel, and the couple held their traditional engagement on February 16th, 2019.

The event was a major political spectacle attended by former President Uhuru Kenyatta, Raila Odinga and numerous Cabinet Secretaries and Members of Parliament.

Their union was celebrated as a blend of power and intellect, with Waiguru previously married to Tony Waiguru, with whom she has three children, and Waiganjo formerly married to Lorna Seneiya before separating after 20 years.

Behind the scenes, however, disagreements began to rock their marriage.

According to reports, by January 2024, the couple had quietly gone their separate ways, keeping the split low‑profile despite their public stature.





The Kenyan DAILY POST