‘Kwani Kuna MJALUO Anataka Kukuoa?’ - LUO man’s savage reply to girlfriend’s confession leaves netizens in stitches" (SCREENSHOT)







Wednesday, June 24, 2026 - A screenshot of a conversation between a Kenyan lady and her Luo boyfriend has gone viral, leaving netizens in stitches.

In the trending exchange, the lady told her boyfriend that she had a sensitive matter she wanted to confess and pleaded with him not to get upset.

The boyfriend assured her that he would not be offended.

She then revealed that her mother strongly disapproves of Luo men as potential suitors.

"She said she can't allow her daughter to marry a Luo man," she wrote, accompanied by tearful emojis.

However, the boyfriend's unexpected response completely caught her off guard.

"Kwani kuna Mjaluo anataka kukuoa???" he replied.

Clearly stunned by the response, the lady answered with a shocked "Like seriously?" followed by crying emojis.

To make matters worse, the man blocked her immediately.

The exchange has sparked mixed reactions online.

While some netizens praised the boyfriend for ending the relationship after learning about the mother's views, others felt that he could have handled the situation more respectfully, arguing that the lady appeared genuinely interested in him and was simply being honest about her family's concerns.





The Kenyan DAILY POST