LADY narrates how a LUO man walked away with all her savings after showering her with love - “Nilitoa Pesa Yote Bank Nikampatia”







Wednesday, June 24, 2026 - A woman has shared a heartbreaking story of how she lost all her savings to a Luo man she was deeply in love with.

Taking to her Facebook page, the lady recounted how the man showered her with affection and made her believe they had a future together.

According to her, the man frequently expressed his love for her and even introduced her to several of his friends, referring to her as “mama,” a move that convinced her he was serious about their relationship.

She further claimed that the man told her he and his friends were planning to buy land and suggested that they also invest in a piece of land together.

Believing she had found a genuine partner, the woman said she withdrew Ksh 200,000 from her bank account, which she described as all the money she had saved, and handed it over to him.

“I withdrew KSh 200,000 from my bank. That was all the money I had. I gave him the cash,” she lamented.

However, shortly after receiving the money, she alleges that the man disappeared and began giving excuses whenever she tried to reach him.

According to her, the months that followed were filled with hardships, including financial struggles, her daughter falling ill, eviction from her house and auctioneers taking away some of her belongings.

The woman said the experience left her devastated and wary of relationships, adding that whenever she says she does not want to date a Luo man again, it is because of the painful ordeal she went through with her former lover.

See her post below





The Kenyan DAILY POST