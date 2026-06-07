Kericho man arrested for running an illegal liquor distillery inside his house - Walevi Mnakunywa Sumu (VIDEO)

Saturday, June 6, 2026 - Police in Kericho County
have arrested a businessman accused of operating an illegal distillery from his
home, where counterfeit liquor was being manufactured and packaged for
distribution.
During the raid, officers discovered a large container
inside the compound that had been converted into a makeshift liquor production
area.
Authorities also recovered thousands of cartons of assorted
alcoholic drinks believed to be fake, alongside counterfeit Kenya Revenue
Authority (KRA) and Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) stamps used to make the
products appear genuine.
According to preliminary investigations, the suspect is
believed to have been supplying the counterfeit liquor to multiple liquor
outlets within Kericho County and other parts of the country.
Watch the video>>> of the dramatic raid
The Kenyan DAILY POST
In Kericho County, a businessman has been found with a container at his home where he was manufacturing counterfeit liquor. The man, who was found with thousands of cartons, also had fake KRA and KEBS stamps and is alleged to have been supplying the counterfeit liquor to numerous… pic.twitter.com/w1lC3ENiWA— The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) June 6, 2026
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