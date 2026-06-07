Kericho man arrested for running an illegal liquor distillery inside his house - Walevi Mnakunywa Sumu (VIDEO)



Saturday, June 6, 2026 - Police in Kericho County have arrested a businessman accused of operating an illegal distillery from his home, where counterfeit liquor was being manufactured and packaged for distribution.

During the raid, officers discovered a large container inside the compound that had been converted into a makeshift liquor production area.

Authorities also recovered thousands of cartons of assorted alcoholic drinks believed to be fake, alongside counterfeit Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) and Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) stamps used to make the products appear genuine.

According to preliminary investigations, the suspect is believed to have been supplying the counterfeit liquor to multiple liquor outlets within Kericho County and other parts of the country.

Watch the video>>> of the dramatic raid

The Kenyan DAILY POST

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