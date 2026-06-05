DRAMA in Busia town as police rescue a man from angry mob after being busted having MECHI with a married woman at her matrimonial home - Bibi Ya Wenyewe Ni Sumu (VIDEOs)







Friday, June 5, 2026 - Residents of Bulanda Estate in Busia Town were treated to dramatic scenes after a man, a butcher, was found in the company of a married woman inside her matrimonial home.

According to videos shared on social media by eyewitnesses, armed police officers stormed the house where the man had locked himself together with the woman as an angry mob gathered outside.

The crowd, which had surrounded the house for several minutes, threatened to attack the suspected lover before police intervened.

Officers were seen forcefully gaining access to the house before rescuing the man and escorting him to a waiting police vehicle amid heavy jeers from residents.

The man appeared visibly embarrassed as he was whisked away under tight security.

The married woman was also arrested and taken into police custody for her own safety as the hostile crowd continued to grow.

Police struggled to contain the rowdy mob and were forced to fire in the air to disperse the crowd and restore order.

Watch the videos below

Police rescue a man from angry mob after being busted having MECHI with a married woman at her matrimonial home pic.twitter.com/0cG7Xs8Mvk — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 6, 2026

Police rescue a man from angry mob after being busted having MECHI with a married woman at her matrimonial home pic.twitter.com/D8rn4O6MkT — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 6, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST