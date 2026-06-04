Anajaribu Kutoka Block - A little-known Kenyan LADY causes commotion as she flaunts her big NYASH in eye-catching Tiktok videos



Thursday, June 4, 2026 - A little-known Kenyan lady is gradually building a following on TikTok through videos showcasing her curvy figure.

The young lady has been sharing clips wearing figure-hugging outfits that accentuate her body shape, attracting massive attention from male admirers on social media.

In most of the videos, she confidently dances and poses for the camera while flaunting her snatched waist and big nyash.

From the background seen in some of the clips, the lady appears to be living a modest lifestyle, with some social media users speculating that she is using her “nyash” to improve her life and grow her brand.

Watch the videos below

The Kenyan DAILY POST

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