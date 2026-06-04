Anajaribu Kutoka Block - A little-known Kenyan LADY causes commotion as she flaunts her big NYASH in eye-catching Tiktok videos

Thursday, June 4, 2026 - A little-known Kenyan lady is gradually building a following on TikTok through videos showcasing her curvy figure.
The young lady has been sharing clips wearing figure-hugging
outfits that accentuate her body shape, attracting massive attention from male
admirers on social media.
In most of the videos, she confidently dances and poses for
the camera while flaunting her snatched waist and big nyash.
From the background seen in some of the clips, the lady
appears to be living a modest lifestyle, with some social media users
speculating that she is using her “nyash” to improve her life and grow her
brand.
Watch the videos below
Anajaribu Kutoka Block pic.twitter.com/Qxn5Wc8osY— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 5, 2026
Driven girl... pic.twitter.com/04biP0ieqS— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 5, 2026
Urembo tupu pic.twitter.com/bwHxZWNKWc— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 5, 2026
Anajaribu Kutoka Block.. pic.twitter.com/nu9hMUDnRW— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 5, 2026
Anajaribu Kutoka Block pic.twitter.com/ex1VdUZOaE— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 5, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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