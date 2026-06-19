Kenyan preacher sparks debate after warning Christians against watching the trending Polygamist series (LOOK)

Friday, June 19, 2026
- A Kenyan Christian content creator has ignited heated discussion online after
cautioning believers against watching Netflix’s trending series Polygamist,
arguing that its theme may clash with Christian values.
In a detailed social media post, the preacher, known for
sharing biblical teachings online, revealed that he attempted to watch the show
after seeing widespread recommendations on TikTok and other platforms.
However, he said he stopped shortly after it began, citing
scenes he felt were inappropriate for Christians striving to live faithfully.
He warned that many believers unknowingly make their
spiritual struggles harder by consuming entertainment that promotes immorality
while simultaneously praying for strength to resist temptation.
“Some people are wondering why they keep falling into temptation.
The answer is simple: what you entertain eventually influences you,”
he wrote.
He emphasized the importance of guarding one’s heart and
mind, noting that what people watch can shape their thoughts, attitudes and
actions.
He also challenged viewers who use the series to form
opinions about marriage and men, stressing that while the program highlights
infidelity and deception, it does not represent all husbands or marriages.
He urged audiences to recognize faithful men who remain
committed to their wives and families despite challenges.
His post further criticised the growing influence of movies, social media and celebrity culture on perceptions of relationships, encouraging Christians to rely on Scripture as their ultimate guide.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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