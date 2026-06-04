Kenyan man begs for mercy after being caught red-handed having MECHI with a married woman in her matrimonial home - Bibi Ya Wenyewe Ni Sumu (VIDEO)







Thursday, June 4, 2026 - Drama unfolded after a middle-aged man was caught inside a married woman’s matrimonial home during a secret meetup.

According to reports, the woman had invited the man to her house, unaware that her husband had received information about the affair and was monitoring them.

The angry husband stormed the house accompanied by friends, where they confronted the suspected lover.

In the dramatic video circulating online, the man is seen pleading for mercy as he is interrogated by the furious group after being beaten.

The suspect claimed that he was unaware that the woman was married.

He further confessed that he had been meeting the woman regularly, including at his office.

At one point, he was seen being handed over packed food that he had brought for the woman and told to eat.

“Kula chakula. Mnaenda na yeye,” one of the men was heard saying in the background.

Watch the dramatic video>>> below

Caught in the Act: Man Pleads for Mercy After Being Found in Married Woman's House pic.twitter.com/IWCqwDTEsO — Pulse Reels (@Pulse_Reels) June 4, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST