Concern as high school girls are captured on camera getting wild in a dingy club while dressed in their full school uniform (VIDEO)







Thursday, June 4, 2026 - Concern has been raised on social media after a group of high school girls was spotted in a dingy club having a good time while dressed in their full school uniform.

According to reports circulating online, the students had been sent home following an attempted strike at their school.

The girls are said to have visited a nearby club, where they were captured on camera dancing and enjoying themselves alongside other revelers.

The video has since sparked public outrage, with many Kenyans questioning how underage students were allowed access into the entertainment joint.

Some social media users have called on authorities to take action against the club owner for admitting minors into the premises.

Watch the video>>> below

Secondary school students dancing in a local club😳😳. pic.twitter.com/2vke5Zxsl5 — Eng.Kogi🔨 (@John63681549) June 4, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST