Kenyan LADY tries to embarrass men sliding into her DMs, gets brutal clapback - She didn’t see this coming! (LOOK)







Friday, June 19, 2026 - A Kenyan lady has gone viral for all the wrong reasons after attempting to mock men who slide into her DMs, only to receive a brutal clapback that left netizens in stitches.

Taking to TikTok, the lady posted:

“I want my kids to be cute, that’s why I don’t reply to your texts. Hope you understand.”

The post, which many interpreted as a dig at men pursuing her, quickly attracted attention and sparked reactions from social media users.

One TikTok user responded with a savage comeback:

“Utaki kurudia makosa ya mama yako 😂😂😂🎁.”

The cheeky response instantly stole the spotlight, with many netizens praising the wit and humor behind the clapback.

The exchange has since gone viral proving once again that when it comes to sharp comebacks, Kenyans rarely disappoint.





The Kenyan DAILY POST