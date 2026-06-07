Education PS JULIUS BITOK reveals cause of ongoing school unrests and sends urgent directive to school heads







Sunday, June 06, 2026 - Education Principal Secretary, Julius Bitok, has urged schools across the country to consider postponing mock examinations if students are not adequately prepared, warning that the tests have become a major source of tension and unrest in learning institutions.

Speaking during an education stakeholders' meeting on June 6th, Bitok said school boards of management and administrators should prioritize dialogue with learners instead of forcing them to sit examinations that could trigger protests and unrest.

“We have asked the boards of management and the school management to reconsider, even postponing the mock exams temporarily, to ensure that students do not riot,” said the PS.

Bitok attributed the recent wave of unrest in secondary schools largely to examination pressure and abrupt changes in examination schedules.

He noted that imposing high-stakes assessments on unprepared students was proving counterproductive and called for greater engagement between school administrations and learners.

“Let us have a conversation with the students. If they are not ready for a mock exam, you should be able to engage them,” he added.

His remarks come amid growing concern over student unrest reported in dozens of schools countrywide.

Examination-related grievances have been cited among the factors behind several incidents, including the tragic fire at Utumishi Girls High School that claimed the lives of 16 students and left many others injured.

According to the Ministry of Education data, about 80 secondary schools have experienced unrest over the past three weeks, including arson attacks and student walkouts that have disrupted learning.

The Kenyan DAILY POST