LISAH, the woman exposed by her husband for having an affair with Senator JOE NYUTU, runs a podcast where she talks about Godly marriages - Ogopa Wanawake!







Wednesday, June 10, 2026 - A man identified as Muraya Mwangi has been trending after he took to social media to expose his wife, Lisah Mwangi, for cheating on him with Murang’a Senator Joe Nyutu.

Mwangi reportedly stumbled upon private messages between his wife and the popular Senator planning for a date.

It is now emerging that Lisah masquerades as a marriage counsellor and runs a podcast dubbed The Truth Talk, where she talks about God-centred marriages and relationships.

While appearing on the podcast, Lisah portrays herself as a principled and God-fearing woman who advocates for strong family values and healthy marriages.

Ironically, her husband had even been promoting her podcast through his Facebook page until recently, when he discovered that she had been cheating on him.

Mwangi is now threatening to leak private photos of his wife and the Senator, accusing him of betrayal.

The Kenyan DAILY POST