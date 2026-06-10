LISAH, the woman exposed by her husband for having an affair with Senator JOE NYUTU, runs a podcast where she talks about Godly marriages - Ogopa Wanawake!

Wednesday, June 10,
2026 - A man identified as Muraya Mwangi has been trending after he took to
social media to expose his wife, Lisah Mwangi, for cheating on him with
Murang’a Senator Joe Nyutu.
Mwangi reportedly stumbled upon private messages between his
wife and the popular Senator planning for a date.
It is now emerging that Lisah masquerades as a marriage
counsellor and runs a podcast dubbed The
Truth Talk, where she talks about God-centred marriages and
relationships.
While appearing on the podcast, Lisah portrays herself as a
principled and God-fearing woman who advocates for strong family values and
healthy marriages.
Ironically, her husband had even been promoting her podcast
through his Facebook page until recently, when he discovered that she had been
cheating on him.
Mwangi is now threatening to leak private photos of his wife and the Senator, accusing him of betrayal.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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