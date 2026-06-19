If your boyfriend always agrees with you, break up with him - LADY’s bold dating advice sparks online buzz







Friday, June 19, 2026 - A lady has stirred lively conversations online with her unapologetic dating advice.

In a viral post, she urged women to rethink relationships where men always agree with them.

“As a lady who’s dating, if your boyfriend always agrees with you and is always scared to tell you the truth, break up with him,” she declared.

She dismissed the notion that constant agreement equals love, insisting that true affection involves correction and guidance.

“The man who loves you will hurt you over and over again with correction and advice… That’s because he wants the best for you,” she wrote.





The Kenyan DAILY POST