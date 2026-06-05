Governor WAVINYA NDETI displays opulence after stepping out wearing Kshs 220,000 designer sneakers (PHOTOs)







Friday, June 04, 2026 - Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti has sparked online discussion after she was spotted wearing designer sneakers reportedly valued at over Kshs 200,000.

The County boss was seen in a pair of Michael Kors ARLA sneakers, which retail at approximately Ksh 220,000 (about $1,750), drawing mixed reactions from members of the public.

Social media users have questioned the choice of high-end footwear as majority of Kenyans, including Machakos residents struggle to make ends meet.





The Kenyan DAILY POST