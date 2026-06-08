“I Will Keep Remarrying Until I get It Right” - 35-year-old woman divorced twice vows and slams critics in viral post (LOOK)







Monday, June 08, 2026 - A 35-year-old woman who has been divorced twice has sparked debate online after hitting back at critics who say she should not remarry because her previous marriages failed.

Taking to Facebook, the defiant woman defended her decision to remain open to love and marriage, insisting that she will continue to remarry until she finds the right partner.

She questioned the double standards often applied to divorced women, noting that older men whose marriages have failed are rarely discouraged from seeking new relationships.

“Stupidity is telling a divorced 35-year-old woman like me not to remarry because my two marriages failed, while you people can't stop 60-year-old widowers with grown-up children from remarrying,” she wrote.

The woman revealed that after the collapse of her first marriage, she waited more than a decade before giving marriage another chance because she wanted to focus on rebuilding her life.

“I have said it so many times: I will remarry each time my marriage breaks down. It took me over 10 years to remarry after my first marriage failed because I was trying to build myself, but not anymore,” she stated.

She added that she plans to spend about two years focusing on raising her daughter before considering marriage again.

“I will continue to remarry until I get it right, so you all should keep your ‘since your second marriage has failed, don't remarry again’ advice to yourselves,” she concluded.





The Kenyan DAILY POST