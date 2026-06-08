Mystery of an elderly woman spotted along the busy Nairobi-Mombasa Highway asking for lifts from motorists late at night (VIDEO)







Monday, June 8, 2026 - A video of an elderly woman walking alone along the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway late at night has sparked concern and intense debate on social media.

In the clip shared by a concerned motorist, the woman is seen walking by the roadside while attempting to wave down passing vehicles in search of a lift.

The elderly woman appeared visibly exhausted as she moved along the busy highway in darkness, with several motorists ignoring her pleas due to safety concerns.

The incident has generated mixed reactions online, with some social media users expressing sympathy and suggesting the woman could have been lost, stranded or possibly suffering from dementia.

Others, however, viewed the situation with suspicion, speculating that it could have been part of a criminal setup involving highway robbers targeting unsuspecting motorists at night.

Watch the video>>> below

Mystery of an elderly woman spotted along the busy Nairobi-Mombasa Highway asking for lifts from motorists late at night pic.twitter.com/97fzac3b65 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 8, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST