“I have never been heartbroken” - Former Machakos County First Lady and rapper JULIANI’s wife, LILIAN NG’ANG’A, opens up on her love life







Sunday, June 06, 2026 - Former Machakos County First Lady and rapper Juliani’s wife, Lillian Ng’ang’a, has stunned netizens after revealing that she has never experienced heartbreak.

During an interview with media personality Alex Mwakideu, Lillian revealed that while she has faced disappointments in relationships, she has never endured the crushing pain many associate with breakups.

“I have not been heartbroken before. I haven’t been heartbroken, just probably disappointed,” she shared.

The mother of one explained that although she has wished for different outcomes in certain situations, heartbreak has never defined her story.

“I have been disappointed and wished for things to be different, but heartbreak? No,” she added.

According to Lillian, her resilience comes from maturity and a busy lifestyle.

“Now I am grown; I am past that age of heartbreak. I am too busy to be heartbroken,” she noted.

She also revealed her biggest deal breaker in relationships.

“I hate lying. I get so angry when somebody lies. Just speak the truth”

She added: “I live a very simple, straight life, so there is nothing to lie about”

The Kenyan DAILY POST