I don’t have friends and I don’t allow anyone into my house - Former Machakos First Lady, LILIAN NG’ANG’A, stuns netizens (VIDEO)







Saturday, June 06, 2026 - Former Machakos First Lady, Lillian Ng’ang’a, who is married to rapper Juliani, has sparked debate on social media after revealing that she prefers a highly private lifestyle and does not keep friends.

Speaking during an interview with Alex Mwakideu, the mother of one stated that she rarely welcomes guests into her home, describing her house as a personal sanctuary that she prefers to keep to herself.

According to Lillian, she would rather meet people outdoors for lunch or other social activities before everyone returns to their respective homes.

“I don't like guests at my place, hardly ever. I prefer we meet outdoors, have lunch, have a good time and then kila mtu aende kwake.”

“I always feel like your house is your space and people come with different energies and smells, and you just want to have your house just for you,” she said.

When asked whether she has friends, she firmly said, “I don't even have friends.”

She went on to explain that even family celebrations are kept intentionally small.

For instance, when celebrating their son's birthday, the occasion typically involves only her, Juliani, and their child, with no guests or friends invited.

Watch the video>>> below

I don’t have friends and I don’t allow anyone into my house - Former Machakos First Lady LILIAN NG’ANG’A pic.twitter.com/p9Yo0L1Pd1 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 7, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST