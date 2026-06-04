‘God Did It’ poster in corrupt Nairobi County Chief Officer PATRICK ANALO’s house where EACC recovered Ksh 250m in suitcases sparks reactions! (PHOTO)







Thursday, June 04, 2026 - A “God Did It” poster displayed in the living room of Nairobi County Chief Officer for Urban Planning, Patrick Analo, has ignited online debate after detectives from the Ethics and Anti‑Corruption Commission (EACC) reportedly recovered millions of shillings in cash during a raid at his Syokimau residence.

The Tuesday operation was carried out by EACC investigators as part of ongoing inquiries into alleged corruption and abuse of office within Nairobi’s Urban Planning Department, a powerful unit responsible for approving developments and enforcing planning regulations across the capital.

The money was taken as evidence as investigators seek to establish whether it is linked to suspected graft.

Meanwhile, the ‘God Did It’ poster has ignited debate on how corrupt public officers tend to be overly religious while looting public coffers.





The Kenyan DAILY POST