Thursday, June 04,
2026 - What began as an ordinary delivery job quickly turned into a dramatic
encounter with cops for a young delivery rider in Nairobi.
Narrating the ordeal, the rider said he received an order
from a woman believed to be of Nigerian nationality in the Dagoretti Corner
area.
She requested the delivery of food packed in a hotpot, with
instructions to drop it off at an address in Kileleshwa estate.
Unaware of what lay hidden inside the package, the delivery
rider proceeded with the assignment as usual.
Upon arrival at the designated location, he contacted the
intended recipient, a Nigerian man, to confirm delivery details while waiting
outside the apartment.
Moments later, detectives reportedly moved in swiftly.
The officers intercepted the delivery before it was
completed and opened the package for inspection.
To the shock of all present, they allegedly discovered a
small polythene-wrapped substance concealed within the food container,
suspected to be drugs.
The rider was immediately arrested.
However, he insisted that he was merely carrying out his
duties and had no knowledge of the contents of the package.
While being escorted away, he reportedly pleaded with
officers and offered to assist in identifying the intended recipient.
In a calculated move, police allowed him to continue
communicating with the suspect under supervision.
When the recipient eventually came downstairs to collect and
pay for the delivery, he was swiftly arrested by waiting officers.
Following the successful operation, the delivery rider was
later released after investigators established that he had acted in good faith
and fully cooperated with authorities throughout the incident.
Watch the video>>> below
The Kenyan DAILY POST
A delivery guy was arrested by police for trafficking cocaine without knowing it.— The Oligarch (@NytoP2PMwangi) June 4, 2026
It was just another day at work. He received a call from a Nigerian lady at Dagoretti Corner. She wanted him to deliver food in a hotpot.
The lady instructed him to take it to Kileleshwa estate in… pic.twitter.com/vWL4p9BzcN
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