





Thursday, June 04, 2026 - What began as an ordinary delivery job quickly turned into a dramatic encounter with cops for a young delivery rider in Nairobi.

Narrating the ordeal, the rider said he received an order from a woman believed to be of Nigerian nationality in the Dagoretti Corner area.

She requested the delivery of food packed in a hotpot, with instructions to drop it off at an address in Kileleshwa estate.

Unaware of what lay hidden inside the package, the delivery rider proceeded with the assignment as usual.

Upon arrival at the designated location, he contacted the intended recipient, a Nigerian man, to confirm delivery details while waiting outside the apartment.

Moments later, detectives reportedly moved in swiftly.

The officers intercepted the delivery before it was completed and opened the package for inspection.

To the shock of all present, they allegedly discovered a small polythene-wrapped substance concealed within the food container, suspected to be drugs.

The rider was immediately arrested.

However, he insisted that he was merely carrying out his duties and had no knowledge of the contents of the package.

While being escorted away, he reportedly pleaded with officers and offered to assist in identifying the intended recipient.

In a calculated move, police allowed him to continue communicating with the suspect under supervision.

When the recipient eventually came downstairs to collect and pay for the delivery, he was swiftly arrested by waiting officers.

Following the successful operation, the delivery rider was later released after investigators established that he had acted in good faith and fully cooperated with authorities throughout the incident.

Watch the video>>> below

A delivery guy was arrested by police for trafficking cocaine without knowing it.



It was just another day at work. He received a call from a Nigerian lady at Dagoretti Corner. She wanted him to deliver food in a hotpot.



The lady instructed him to take it to Kileleshwa estate in… pic.twitter.com/vWL4p9BzcN — The Oligarch (@NytoP2PMwangi) June 4, 2026