GACHAGUA was given billions during his recent UK trip to go easy on RUTO and tone down the ‘WANTAM’ gospel - SHOCKING allegations emerge







Saturday, June 06, 2026 - Shocking allegations have emerged accusing former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua of softening his stance against President William Ruto’s administration following a recent trip to the United Kingdom.

According to reports circulating in political circles, the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader was presented with an irresistible offer during his visit abroad to tone down his previously aggressive attacks on the Kenya Kwanza Government.

Sources further claim that recent changes within the DCP leadership may be linked to the alleged arrangement.

In the latest shake-up, Nyandarua Senator John Methu, a close ally of Gachagua, was appointed Acting Secretary-General and spokesperson of the party, replacing Hezron Obaga.

Before the emergence of these claims, Gachagua had established himself as one of President Ruto’s fiercest critics, spearheading the popular “Wantam” (One Term) campaign aimed at denying the Head of State a second term in the 2027 General Election.

His influence, particularly in the Mt. Kenya region where he is widely regarded as a key political voice, had made him a significant force within the opposition.

If the ongoing speculation is anything to go by, political observers believe Gachagua may have leveraged his growing influence and support base as a bargaining chip in broader political negotiations.

However, no evidence has been publicly presented to substantiate the bribery claims, and neither Gachagua nor his allies have responded to the allegations.

As the race towards the 2027 General Elections gathers momentum, attention remains firmly fixed on Gachagua and the wider opposition coalition, which includes leaders such as Kalonzo Musyoka and Fred Matiang'i.





The Kenyan DAILY POST